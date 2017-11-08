IO Interactive Working on New Hitman Game, No Information Until 2018 - News

posted 3 hours ago

IO Interactive became an independent studio earlier this year and has kept quiet since than. However, now that Hitman: Game of the Year Edition is now available the studio has opened up with a letter to fans.

The biggest news is that the developer is hard at work on the next Hitman game that will see new features. More news on the game won't be revealed until 2018.

"One last thing about our next Hitman game; I want to let you know that we’re making great progress and we have exciting new features and some franchise firsts, which we can’t wait to tell you all about," said IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak. "You’ll have to wait a little longer as we don’t plan to start talking about that until some point in 2018."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

