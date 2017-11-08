BioWare Celebrates N7 Day with 10 Years of Mass Effect Video - News

Yesterday was N7 Day, a day that celebrates the video game series Mass Effect and this year marks the 10 year anniversary. To celebrate this BioWare has released a special video that can be viewed below:

"On November 20, 2017, it will be a decade since the Mass Effect journey began," reads a message from the developer on the video. "To celebrate N7, we're looking back at the inception of Mass Effect, its legacy, and how it all came together. Relationships were forged, uncharted worlds were explored, and galaxy-altering decisions were made. It’s been one hell of a ride.



"A special thank you to GamerMD, Brittney Brombacher, Crystal Graziano, Eric Anderson, Destin Legarie, and all of you who came along for the journey."

