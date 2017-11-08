Call of Duty: WWII Tops $500 Million Worldwide in 3 Days - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 755 Views
Activision announced sales for Call of Duty: WWII topped $500 million in its launch weekend. The figure is double what Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare earned.
The game was also the "best-selling digital full game" on the PlayStation 4 by units sold on day one. The total number of users was the highest on current generation consoles and PC for a Call of Duty title.
The $500 million figure is higher than the combined box office openings for Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.
Call of Duty: WWII launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
People keep complaining about COD Yet those people still buy it
Same with micro-transactions and loot boxes.
- 0
To compare it to CoD at the height of it's popularity- Modern Warfare 2: $310m in 1 day, $550m in 5 days | Modern Warfare 3: $440m in 1 day, $775m in 5 days | Black Ops 2: $500m in 1 day, $1b in 15 days. So it hasn't quite returned the series to it's former glory, but it came pretty darn close.
This year is the first COD game I am skipping since 2007. I got my World War historic fix from Battlefield 1 (I know that's WW1 and not WW2) and ALL the gameplay I have seen from this years COD multiplayer looks stale and same old, same old. This year in terms of shooters I think I will just stick with Doom, and Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch and then revisit Battlefield 1 or Titanfall 2 on my PS4.
A game for the masses makes a bucket load of money, who would have thought ;-)
Makes sense. No more jetpacks, a safe and simple campaign and zombies mode, and we've yet to see if the inclusion of Loot Boxes results in a significant loss of profits. The CoD fans are getting what they've been asking for.
It's nice to see Activision still turning a profit from World War 2! I'm sure the men and women who fought and lost their lives would be happy for them.
Even with the magnitude of this success dwarfed by previous entries into the franchise, still crazy impressive ... I am super surprised that there is such a demand for COD to this day!
... That's a lot of money.
8 Comments