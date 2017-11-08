Call of Duty: WWII Tops $500 Million Worldwide in 3 Days - News

posted 3 hours ago

Activision announced sales for Call of Duty: WWII topped $500 million in its launch weekend. The figure is double what Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare earned.

The game was also the "best-selling digital full game" on the PlayStation 4 by units sold on day one. The total number of users was the highest on current generation consoles and PC for a Call of Duty title.





The $500 million figure is higher than the combined box office openings for Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman.

Call of Duty: WWII launched worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

