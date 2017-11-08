Take-Two CEO: 'NBA 2K18 Will be Our Most Successful Sports Title Ever' - News

Following the news that shipments for Grand Theft Auto V have topped 85 million units, Take-Two has revealed that NBA 2K18 is on track to be the most successful sports title for the company ever.

"This year there's been the big innovation of The Neighbourhood. It’s an opportunity to interact with the title that people love, both simulation and a mirror of pop culture as it relates to basketball," Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick told MCVUK.

"Every year, NBA 2K gets more robust, we think that NBA 2K18 will be our most successful sports title ever in terms of units sold and recurrent consumer spending.

"Total users and average daily users are nearly 30 per cent up year-on-year on the current generation. Recurrent spending is up 57 per cent year on year, and units sold in up 20 per cent year on year, and that's driven by the quality of the title."

NBA 2K18 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC.

