Call of Duty: WWII Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 158,234 units, according to Media Create for the week ending November 5.

Super Mario Odyssey drops to second place with sales of 116,931 units in its second week on sale.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 64,387 units. The PS4 sold 28,823 units, the 3DS sold 20,856 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,576 units. The Xbox One sold 114 units, the PS3 sold 56 units and the Wii U sold 38 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 168,234 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 116,931 (578,969) [PS4] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 11/02/17) – 61,816 (New) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/03/17) – 32,176 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 23,557 (1,295,008) [PS4] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 10/26/17) – 23,370 (93,547) [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft, 10/27/17) – 22,272 (71,692) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 15,913 (788,445) [3DS] Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 10/26/17) – 9,978 (70,647) [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 9,045 (177,001) [PS4] Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session (Bundle Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 10/26/17) – 7,679 (35,924) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,662 (629,352) [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 5,809 (61,374) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 4,882 (111,829) [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 4,858 (56,520) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 4,008 (264,236) [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 3,511 (60,563) [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 3,367 (37,462) [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 3,171 (49,746) [3DS] Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! (Takara Tomy A.R.T.S, 10/26/17) – 3,080 (17,965)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles