Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ships 400,000 Units Worldwide on Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced worldwide shipments for the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 have topped 400,000 units.

Total shipments and digital sales for all versions of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 combined have topped 3.3 million units worldwide.

