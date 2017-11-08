Final Fantasy XV Nears 6.6 Million Units Sold, Dragon Quest XI Above 3 Million Units - News

/ 499 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix in its latest financial results briefing shared sales figures for three of its games, as well as discussing information on unannounced games.

The publisher plans to launch unannounced smartphone games in the second half of the fiscal year and plans to launch big titles overseas, which are being prepared for E3 2018.

Here are the sales figures:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – More than three million

NieR: Automata – More than two million

Final Fantasy XV – Nearing 6.6 million

Square Enix adds that the core architecture between the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch are similar and developing multiplatform games easier than before. The company will build a basic version of a game then optimize for each platform.

The company says the Switch is good for creating middle-ranged games and it is likely the games will be multiplatform.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles