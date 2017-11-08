Final Fantasy XV Nears 6.6 Million Units Sold, Dragon Quest XI Above 3 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 499 Views
Square Enix in its latest financial results briefing shared sales figures for three of its games, as well as discussing information on unannounced games.
The publisher plans to launch unannounced smartphone games in the second half of the fiscal year and plans to launch big titles overseas, which are being prepared for E3 2018.
Here are the sales figures:
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – More than three million
- NieR: Automata – More than two million
- Final Fantasy XV – Nearing 6.6 million
FFXV sales will rise significantly once the multiplayer expansion launches and black friday hits (saw it's selling for $15 at Target so assuming other stores will have it cheaper too).
Glad to see NieR:Automata getting the sales it deserves. DQXI might pass FFXV with Switch and worldwide release.
