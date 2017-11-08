Voez Update 1.3 Out November 9, Trailer Released - News

Flyhigh Works has announced update 1.3 for Voez will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 9.

View the 1.3 update trailer below:





The update will add 14 songs to the game:

“25 Color Twilight” (Hard) by City Connection

“Promise from Another World” (Special) by Raito

“Elsa de la Bibliotheque” (Special) by Kitsuka Oto Kanae Yume and composed by nmk

“Sayonara Express” (Hard) by Stereoberry feat. Itsuka

“Persona Circus” (Easy) by EunoH

“Alice in Secret Circus” (Hard) by Kaname Shigeyoshi

“Imaginary Friends (Voez Edit)” (Hard) by sta

“LILI” (Easy) by Rigel Theatre

“Snowflakes” (Hard) by N.M.S.T.

“Leviathan” (Hard) by NeLiME

“Ragnarok” (Easy) by FIG

“Fading Star” (Hard) by ginkiha

“Lost in the Nowhere” (Easy) by Rave Cyanide x Lunatic Sounds

“To My Friend” (Hard) by TechniKen

Voez is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch.



