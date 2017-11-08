Fire Emblem Warriors Update 1.2 Out November 16 - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Koei Tecmo announced update 1.2 for Fire Emblem Warriors will launch on November 16.



Read the details below:

History Map: “Hero Contest”

Adds the new History Map “Hero Contest,” where Rowan and Lianna battle against various heroes in an arena setting.

Weapon Attribute: “Armor Piercer Blow”

Adds the new weapon attribute “Armor Piercer Blow.” The enemy hit by a weapon with this attribute will enter an “armor break” state that lowers their defense and resistance. However, if you are hit by the enemy with a strong attack, you will enter the armor break state.

Disrobe

When Rowan and Lianna enter the armor break state, their character models will change as to destroy the equipment they are wearing.

New Costumes

The “Gold Prince” costume has been added for Rowan, and the “Gold Princess” costume has been added for Lianne.

Support for the free downloadable content “English Voice Pack” (available via the Nintendo eShop).

New blessings have been added to the temple.

Bulk sale of weapons added.

Bug fixes.

Fire Emblem Warriors is out now for the Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles