3 or 4 Utawarerumono Titles in Development

posted 4 hours ago

Following the news yesterday that a remake of the original Utawarerumono will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on April 26, 2018, Aquaplus president Naoya Shimokawa revealed to Weekly Famitsu that there are three or four Utawarerumono titles in development.





Here is the information released by the interview via Gematsu:

We currently have three or four Utawarerumono titles in development.

One of those projects is code-named “UTZ.” It’s an action game. Information will gradually be released starting around spring 2018. We want to broaden the scope of Utawarerumono and get a lot of people to play the series.

For those who like the grand story of Utawarerumono, a title with a plenty enjoyable scenario is also in development. The scenario writers that worked on Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth and Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception are participating, and we’re trying to upgrade the graphics. It is being developed on our company’s largest budget yet.

