Grand Theft Auto V Tops 85 Million Units Shipped, Tops Wii Sports - News

/ 1,698 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Take-Two released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30 and the open-world action game - Grand Theft Auto V - has now shipped 85 million units. That is up from 80 million units in May.

The game is now the "all-time best-selling video game" in the US when you take into account units sold, as well as revenue. It has now outsold Wii Sports, which has sold over 82 million units.

Grand Theft Auto Online had its best quarter in terms of revenue. However, exact figures were not disclosed.

Overall, Take-Two earned $443.6 million in revenue, up from $420.2 million a year ago. Revenue from digital sales increased 31 percent to $302.9 million from $230.8 million. Digital sales accounted for 68 percent of Take-Two's total revenue.

Take-Two posted a loss of $2.7 million, which is down from $36.4 million in profit from the same period a year ago.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles