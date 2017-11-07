Grand Theft Auto V Tops 85 Million Units Shipped, Tops Wii Sports - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,698 Views
Take-Two released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30 and the open-world action game - Grand Theft Auto V - has now shipped 85 million units. That is up from 80 million units in May.
The game is now the "all-time best-selling video game" in the US when you take into account units sold, as well as revenue. It has now outsold Wii Sports, which has sold over 82 million units.
Grand Theft Auto Online had its best quarter in terms of revenue. However, exact figures were not disclosed.
Overall, Take-Two earned $443.6 million in revenue, up from $420.2 million a year ago. Revenue from digital sales increased 31 percent to $302.9 million from $230.8 million. Digital sales accounted for 68 percent of Take-Two's total revenue.
Take-Two posted a loss of $2.7 million, which is down from $36.4 million in profit from the same period a year ago.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
It has sold another 10m this past year apparently, crazy for a game that released in 2013.
Good cause no offense to wii sports (its def fun) but a glorified tech demo that was bundled with every wii sold should not have been the best selling game of all time.
Utterly ridiculous numbers. considering T2 is going to keep this game alive and selling for decades, it's probably going to pass the 100m mark eventually. Just wait for the VR version, the Switch version, the PS5 version...
The game will reach 100 million by the end of next year. No need for a PS5 release :-P
What a monster. Even crazier when you consider the higher barrier to entry than other record holders like Tetris, Wii Sports, or Minecraft. No other big budget retail release even comes close.
On the way to 100m! :)
Wasn't Wii sports Included with the Wii console for free?
Every single one sold outside Japan, yes.
A very good quarter. The stock is up about 10% after hours.
They put in the time and money before launching this amazing game and they are profiting from it for nearly half a decade now. Ubisoft threw together both watchdogs and Watchdogs 2 since GTA5 came out and both didn't make even the slightest dent in the monopoly that Rockstar has with GTA5 for the simple reason that Ubisoft didn't put any effort into making their game something which you would want to play when it launched... never mind years later.
The Switch version will sell over 10m easy.
Fingers crossed.
while I know I would buy GTA5 for the third time if it came to switch, I fear that Rockstars support of that console will mostly be based around the sales of the very costly port of LA Noire which is coming this month.... and really... I can't see those sales figures being good.
Honestly, I think we are getting GTAV regardless of LA Noire's performance.
The biggest anything ever.
At this point, 100 million is a given.
As someone who spent many, many hours playing that game online, I must admit that I can't really think of an online experience that yielded such profits for so little effort lol... It's crazy how much people are willing to give them given nearly everything can be afforded without too much effort in-game.
Only wish I could have enjoyed this title more.
Sooo a bundled game vs a game that is available on like 250mil+ user base........
bbbbut Wii Sports was an exclusive game and sold 82 million units on one console.....
Wow. Not my cup of tea but apparently it is for 85+ Mil. But why is T2 taking losses with such a game?
a few reasons, one being that it's 4 years of sales with the majority of profits falling in those financial years, another is production costs for games in production like rdr 2.
Yeah, RDR2 would do it. But 8-10 million copies in a year should have provided some nice revenue and ultimately profit. Unless, well yeah GTAV has gone down considerably in price.
Can't we just blame NBA2k? They should probably drop that to eliminate their losses :P
@Ka-pi96 That was kind of a bomb wasn't it? lol They should consider handing that franchise off to somebody else. But who...hm...
MS should take it off their hands , put it out in monthly instalments and crow about having a dozen new exclusives for 2018 that cover the full year .
@mjk45 lol! They'd probably do it too. And it'd probably work out for them having the demographic that they do.
Absolutely incredible. And there's no stopping this beast even now.
This game is a monster
The idea of it selling 100m+ honestly doesn't surprise me, this game has insane legs and is consistently selling week after week!
EFFIN' BEAST!!!
