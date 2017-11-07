Grand Theft Auto V Tops 85 Million Units Shipped, Tops Wii Sports

by William D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 1,698 Views

Take-Two released its earnings report for the quarter ending September 30 and the open-world action game - Grand Theft Auto V - has now shipped 85 million units.  That is up from 80 million units in May.

The game is now the "all-time best-selling video game" in the US when you take into account units sold, as well as revenue. It has now outsold Wii Sports, which has sold over 82 million units

 

Grand Theft Auto Online had its best quarter in terms of revenue. However, exact figures were not disclosed.

Overall, Take-Two earned $443.6 million in revenue, up from $420.2 million a year ago. Revenue from digital sales increased 31 percent to $302.9 million from $230.8 million. Digital sales accounted for 68 percent of Take-Two's total revenue. 

Take-Two posted a loss of $2.7 million, which is down from $36.4 million in profit from the same period a year ago. 

20 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (5 hours ago)

It has sold another 10m this past year apparently, crazy for a game that released in 2013.

  • +9
xenogears1234
xenogears1234 (3 hours ago)

Good cause no offense to wii sports (its def fun) but a glorified tech demo that was bundled with every wii sold should not have been the best selling game of all time.

  • +8
Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (5 hours ago)

Utterly ridiculous numbers. considering T2 is going to keep this game alive and selling for decades, it's probably going to pass the 100m mark eventually. Just wait for the VR version, the Switch version, the PS5 version...

  • +8
hunter_alien
hunter_alien (5 hours ago)

The game will reach 100 million by the end of next year. No need for a PS5 release :-P

  • +2
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (5 hours ago)

What a monster. Even crazier when you consider the higher barrier to entry than other record holders like Tetris, Wii Sports, or Minecraft. No other big budget retail release even comes close.

  • +7
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (5 hours ago)

On the way to 100m! :)

  • +6
sidious164
sidious164 (5 hours ago)

Wasn't Wii sports Included with the Wii console for free?

  • +5
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (5 hours ago)

Every single one sold outside Japan, yes.

  • +1
ampersand
ampersand (5 hours ago)

A very good quarter. The stock is up about 10% after hours.

  • +5
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (2 hours ago)

They put in the time and money before launching this amazing game and they are profiting from it for nearly half a decade now. Ubisoft threw together both watchdogs and Watchdogs 2 since GTA5 came out and both didn't make even the slightest dent in the monopoly that Rockstar has with GTA5 for the simple reason that Ubisoft didn't put any effort into making their game something which you would want to play when it launched... never mind years later.

  • +4
caffeinade
caffeinade (4 hours ago)

The Switch version will sell over 10m easy.

  • +4
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (2 hours ago)

Fingers crossed.

  • 0
Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (2 hours ago)

while I know I would buy GTA5 for the third time if it came to switch, I fear that Rockstars support of that console will mostly be based around the sales of the very costly port of LA Noire which is coming this month.... and really... I can't see those sales figures being good.

  • 0
caffeinade
caffeinade (1 hour ago)

Honestly, I think we are getting GTAV regardless of LA Noire's performance.

  • 0
COKTOE
COKTOE (4 hours ago)

The biggest anything ever.

  • +4
PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (5 hours ago)

At this point, 100 million is a given.

  • +4
Johnw1104
Johnw1104 (5 hours ago)

As someone who spent many, many hours playing that game online, I must admit that I can't really think of an online experience that yielded such profits for so little effort lol... It's crazy how much people are willing to give them given nearly everything can be afforded without too much effort in-game.

  • +4
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

Only wish I could have enjoyed this title more.

  • +2
Jranation
Jranation (1 hour ago)

Sooo a bundled game vs a game that is available on like 250mil+ user base........

  • +2
siebensus4
siebensus4 (1 hour ago)

bbbbut Wii Sports was an exclusive game and sold 82 million units on one console.....

  • +2
Ljink96
Ljink96 (5 hours ago)

Wow. Not my cup of tea but apparently it is for 85+ Mil. But why is T2 taking losses with such a game?

  • +2
mjk45
mjk45 (3 hours ago)

a few reasons, one being that it's 4 years of sales with the majority of profits falling in those financial years, another is production costs for games in production like rdr 2.

  • +1
Ljink96
Ljink96 (2 hours ago)

Yeah, RDR2 would do it. But 8-10 million copies in a year should have provided some nice revenue and ultimately profit. Unless, well yeah GTAV has gone down considerably in price.

  • +1
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (1 hour ago)

Can't we just blame NBA2k? They should probably drop that to eliminate their losses :P

  • +1
Ljink96
Ljink96 (1 hour ago)

@Ka-pi96 That was kind of a bomb wasn't it? lol They should consider handing that franchise off to somebody else. But who...hm...

  • +1
mjk45
mjk45 (46 minutes ago)

MS should take it off their hands , put it out in monthly instalments and crow about having a dozen new exclusives for 2018 that cover the full year .

  • 0
Ljink96
Ljink96 (31 minutes ago)

@mjk45 lol! They'd probably do it too. And it'd probably work out for them having the demographic that they do.

  • 0
gcwy
gcwy (5 hours ago)

Absolutely incredible. And there's no stopping this beast even now.

  • +2
Ggordon
Ggordon (5 hours ago)

This game is a monster

  • +2
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (1 hour ago)

The idea of it selling 100m+ honestly doesn't surprise me, this game has insane legs and is consistently selling week after week!

  • +1
V-r0cK
V-r0cK (2 hours ago)

EFFIN' BEAST!!!

  • +1