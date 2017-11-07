Telltale Lays off 25% of Employees - News

Telltale games, known for developing story driven games such as Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, has been hit with layoffs.

The company calls it a "comprehensive company restructuring" as 90 employees (or 25 percent) have been laid off. "All divisions" have been impacted and are effective today.

"Our industry has shifted in tremendous ways over the past few years," CEO Pete Hawley said. "The realities of the environment we face moving forward demand we evolve, as well, reorienting our organization with a focus on delivering fewer, better games with a smaller team.

"I'd like to express our respect for all the contributions that these incredibly talented artists, storytellers, and more have made to this company, and that this decision is in no way a reflection on the quality or dedication of their work."





Telltale has seen criticism of late since it continues to use the same game engine that has shown its age. However, the company plans to address this.

"[Telltale] will use this restructuring as an opportunity to move internal development over to more proven technologies that will fast-track innovation in its core products as it works with new partners to bring its games to new audiences," reads the press released.

