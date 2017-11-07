Assassin’s Creed: Origins Sales Up 100% Over Syndicate - News

Assassin’s Creed: Origins sales are up 100 percent over 2015's Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in Ubisoft’s Q2 FY18 financials for the period ending September 30.

"Given longer development lead times, our talents can fully express their creative visions and therefore maximize the potential of our games," said Guillemot. "The success of these releases – notably the 100% sales growth for Assassin’s Creed Origins – combined with solid live operations demonstrate that Ubisoft is ideally positioned to deliver further growth in future fiscal years."

Ubisoft sales for the quarter increased year-over-year to €264.2 million from €142.2 million. That is head of the company;s target of €190 million.

31 percent of games sold were for the PlayStation 4, 20 percent for the Xbox One, 19 percent for the Nintendo Switch, and 15 percent for Windows PC. Last generation and mobile sales accounted for the other 15 percent.

35 percent of Assassin’s Creed: Origins sales were digital, while nearly half of South Park: The Fractured but Whole were digital.

