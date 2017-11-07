Assassin’s Creed: Origins Sales Up 100% Over Syndicate - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 1,001 Views
Assassin’s Creed: Origins sales are up 100 percent over 2015's Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, according to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in Ubisoft’s Q2 FY18 financials for the period ending September 30.
"Given longer development lead times, our talents can fully express their creative visions and therefore maximize the potential of our games," said Guillemot. "The success of these releases – notably the 100% sales growth for Assassin’s Creed Origins – combined with solid live operations demonstrate that Ubisoft is ideally positioned to deliver further growth in future fiscal years."
Ubisoft sales for the quarter increased year-over-year to €264.2 million from €142.2 million. That is head of the company;s target of €190 million.
31 percent of games sold were for the PlayStation 4, 20 percent for the Xbox One, 19 percent for the Nintendo Switch, and 15 percent for Windows PC. Last generation and mobile sales accounted for the other 15 percent.
35 percent of Assassin’s Creed: Origins sales were digital, while nearly half of South Park: The Fractured but Whole were digital.
Well, at least it wasn't a bad idea to skip a year. Also, nice.
Glad to see the 1 year break and extra year of development revitalized the series. Hopefully Ubisoft is smart and keeps the series every other year instead of yearly moving forward. AC Japan next please!!!
That would be an interesting head to head with Ghost of Tsushima.
More likely they'll go back to yearly releases, but just make sure each game has 3 years dev time.
That's what they had before: 3 primary teams on 3 year cycles (like COD). If they consolidate with 2 teams on 4 year cycles, releasing every other year, that would be better.
Wow the Switch is already accounting for 19% of games sold! That's really impressive considering Mario + Rabbids and Rayman are their only Switch games that aren't total garbage so far. I guess Just Dance must still be selling like hotcakes lol
Given its set to launch the 2018 edition on 3 generations of a manufacturers console I'd guess it's selling just fine.
They're still releasing Just Dance on the Wii?! The only people I can picture buying that version are seniors and soccer moms haha
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Just-Dance-2018-Nintendo-Wii/dp/B072QXH9TQ/ref=sr_1_1_twi_gam_2?s=videogames&ie=UTF8&qid=1510097010&sr=1-1&keywords=just+dance+2018
I think it's the only series that still releases on the Wii. Going of the site's number, the Wii is still the top platform of its sales. For the 2017 edition, it's just shy of 1m, just under half of its stated sales.
