20 Indie Games Added to PlayStation Now Lineup - News

/ 372 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony has announced 20 indie games have been added to the PlayStation Now lineup.

Here is the list of games:

ABZU

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

The Swindle

The Final Station

Ziggurat

Aragami

Republique

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

The Bug Butcher

The Deer God

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

One Upon Light

Nom Nom Galaxy

Lovely Planet

Electronic Super Joy

Space Hulk

Rogue Stormers

NOVA-111

Poncho

Here are the 10 most popular games on the service in October:

Red Dead Redemption

Fallout New Vegas

Mortal Kombat

Dead Island Definitive Edition

WWE 2K16

Mafia II

Fallout 3

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

The Last of Us

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles