20 Indie Games Added to PlayStation Now Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 372 Views
Sony has announced 20 indie games have been added to the PlayStation Now lineup.
Here is the list of games:
- ABZU
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- The Swindle
- The Final Station
- Ziggurat
- Aragami
- Republique
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- The Bug Butcher
- The Deer God
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- One Upon Light
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- Lovely Planet
- Electronic Super Joy
- Space Hulk
- Rogue Stormers
- NOVA-111
- Poncho
- Red Dead Redemption
- Fallout New Vegas
- Mortal Kombat
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- WWE 2K16
- Mafia II
- Fallout 3
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- The Last of Us
