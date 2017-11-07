3 More Xbox 360 Titles Getting Xbox One X Enhancements - News

Microsoft has announced three more Xbox 360 titles will be getting enhancements on the Xbox One. That brings the total Xbox 360 games with improvements to seven.

The games are Skate 3, Mirror's Edge and Gears of War 3.

The Xbox One launches today, November 7 for $499.

