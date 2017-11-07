Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 450 Views
Nintendo announced an Expansion Pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 today at a Nintendo Direct.
"With Xenoblade Chronicles 2, we are giving fans yet another engaging adventure that can only be found on Nintendo Switch," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This sequel is perfect for playing at home or while traveling during the busy holiday season."
View the Nintendo Direct below:
View the character trailer below:
The Expansion Pass will be available for $29.99 and includes the following:
- December 2017 – Support Items for Your Journey
- January 2018 – New Quests for the Main Game
- Spring 2018 – New Rare Blade
- Summer 2018 – New Challenge Battle Mode
- Fall 2018 – A Brand-New Story and Adventure
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on December 1.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
That is a season pass that takes almost an entire year. Just motivates me to wait a year to get the game since then if I wanted the season pass content I wouldn't have to wait.
WHAT THE HELL
Seriously? Support items and a rare blade? Don't Nintendo fans often shit on 3rd party publishers who have shit like that and season passes? I wonder what their reaction to this will be...
I'm not too bothered myself so long as the game itself is feature rich and feels complete. The reason I personally am annoyed at most instances of this is the fact the games themselves are feature incomplete, often with blatant holes or a lack of content that the DLC is designed to slot into.
As it stands, that has yet to be the case with any major Nintendo release. So I and others are more forgiving because there's still a sense of trust. The question is now what will the quality of the total package be when all is said and done. Cause this is a single package released over time, the bits and bobs aren't preorder bonuses. Which is another thing other companies do all the time, making these kinds of things preorder bonuses and not actually part of the package.
- +1
That December and Spring '18 offerings are weak as hell. The rest honestly sounds alright but the battle mode and quest could easily be free DLC. Hell, even AC: Origins is given the players a horde/battle mode and anubis god fight thing for free in the future
- +1
Why would anyone trip over this season pass? You are going to get a new story mode, a battle mode, and a quest. That alone should be worth the money. And if you think it is not worth the money, there is still 100 hours of game to play off top. The proposition for this title is not bad at all.
- 0
Sorry, i'll pass.
Ill just get the game. Its probably huge by itself anyway.
If you want more of the game, you can get it without waiting 4 years for a sequel. This is what Nintendo's approach to Season passes has been. The main game is complete in full. I don't get the over reaction to Season Passes and DLC. Sony fans can welcome Frozen Wilds, and PC/PS/XB fans can accept Blood and Wine with open arms, why of all people are Nintendo fans getting pissed over a 1 year update for 30 bucks?
Looks fine by me. Doesn't seem to take away from the main game, only add.
7 Comments