Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass Announced - News

/ 450 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced an Expansion Pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 today at a Nintendo Direct.

"With Xenoblade Chronicles 2, we are giving fans yet another engaging adventure that can only be found on Nintendo Switch," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This sequel is perfect for playing at home or while traveling during the busy holiday season."



View the Nintendo Direct below:

View the character trailer below:

The Expansion Pass will be available for $29.99 and includes the following:

December 2017 – Support Items for Your Journey

January 2018 – New Quests for the Main Game

Spring 2018 – New Rare Blade

Summer 2018 – New Challenge Battle Mode

Fall 2018 – A Brand-New Story and Adventure

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on December 1.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles