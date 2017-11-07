Super Mario Odyssey Sells 115,000 Units in France at Launch - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Following news that Super Mario Odyssey sold 1.1 million units in the US in 5 days, the game sold 115,000 units in France at launch.

The game sold better than Super Mario 3D World did in France, which sold 80,000 units by the end of 2013 when it launched in November of that year. It also outsold The Legend of Zelda: The breath of the Wild, which sold 97,000 units in its opening weekend.

Super Mario Odyssey also sold more than two million units worldwide in just two days and was the biggest launch for the Nintendo Switch in the UK.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

