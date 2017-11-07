Microsoft Looking to Increase Development Investment - News

posted 3 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer speaking with Bloomberg in an interview revealed that Microsoft is looking into increasing its investment into developing more games. This could mean opening up new studios or acquiring existing ones.

"We need to grow, and I look forward to doing that," Spencer said. "Our ability to go create content has to be one of our strengths. We haven’t always invested at the same level. We’ve gone through ups and downs in the investment."

Spencer added that Microsoft is looking into launching a streaming service that would not require a console in the next three years. Microsoft did an internal trial in 2012, however, the service at the time was too costly and did not make it to market. Microsoft's Azure cloud service improvements over the past few years is helping make it more viable.

The more powerful Xbox One, the Xbox One X, launches today, November 7.

