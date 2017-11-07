Analyst: Microsoft to Sell 900,000 Xbox One X Consoles by End of Year - News

Analyst IHS has increased its Xbox One X sales forecast from 500,000 units sold by the end of 2017 to 900,000 units.

"Feedback on pre-order volume for both the limited edition Project Scorpio Xbox One X and for the standard version of the X console has led us to increase our 2017 sell-through forecast for Xbox One X," said games director Piers Harding-Rolls.





"The Project Scorpio limited edition pre-order strategy has been particularly effective in driving what is expected to be a robust launch week in key sales territories. At this level, Xbox One share of total Q4 2017 Xbox One console family sales will be close to 20 percent, similar to the performance of PS4 Pro at launch."

IHS says that that tag line "world’s most powerful console" will not only help drive sales of the Xbox One X, but also that of the Xbox One S. The firm believes the Xbox One X will help encourage gamers to buy into the Xbox One ecosystem.

By the end of 2017 IHS forecasts sales in Western Europe of the PlayStation 4 to reach 26 million and 8 million for the Xbox One.

The Xbox One X launches worldwide today, November 7.

