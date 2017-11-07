Analyst: Microsoft to Sell 900,000 Xbox One X Consoles by End of Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 948 Views
Analyst IHS has increased its Xbox One X sales forecast from 500,000 units sold by the end of 2017 to 900,000 units.
"Feedback on pre-order volume for both the limited edition Project Scorpio Xbox One X and for the standard version of the X console has led us to increase our 2017 sell-through forecast for Xbox One X," said games director Piers Harding-Rolls.
"The Project Scorpio limited edition pre-order strategy has been particularly effective in driving what is expected to be a robust launch week in key sales territories. At this level, Xbox One share of total Q4 2017 Xbox One console family sales will be close to 20 percent, similar to the performance of PS4 Pro at launch."
IHS says that that tag line "world’s most powerful console" will not only help drive sales of the Xbox One X, but also that of the Xbox One S. The firm believes the Xbox One X will help encourage gamers to buy into the Xbox One ecosystem.
By the end of 2017 IHS forecasts sales in Western Europe of the PlayStation 4 to reach 26 million and 8 million for the Xbox One.
The Xbox One X launches worldwide today, November 7.
Thanks MCVUK.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Wow that's out today? I think this is one of the first consoles in the last 20 years that I completely missed the launch date of. Crazy prediction here though, if this was X models alone in the 8 weeks to Christmas that means they're expecting this system to sell 112,500 per week. Given the standard model selling currently 80k a week that means they expect this premium version to outsell the base model by a factor of nearly 1.5:1 rather 150% what the base model sells, when you consider that the PS4Pro model only makes up for 20% of the sales of the PS4 this is pretty hard to believe.
They're predicting that X sales will also be about 20% of the total Xbox sales so the S would need to sell over 400K per week. It'll be very interesting to see how much each model actually ends up selling...
Yes the PS4 Pro ratio was 20% when given several months after it's release, but the closer to launch you go the higher that Ratio will be. XBO X will outsell the XBO S at least 4:1 in it's launch week.
Impressive if they pull it off considering they are selling it as a niche product.
Crap isn't gonna like this. He is expecting 2m+ by years end.
Early sales will be huge. But then sales will drop sharply. PS3 launch had prove us that most powerful, most expensive console wont sell well.
I was expecting 1 million in January 2017, then drop my numbers to 750k around half of the year. More or less, this prediction match with my expectation.
Interesting. Under 1 million units in the big christmas business? That would not be good. The hype is also small today. It will be exciting in 2019, when the true Next Generation Xbox appears.
