Sengoku Basara Producer Teases New Entry in the Series - News

posted 3 hours ago

Sengoku Basara series producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation has teased an announcement of a new entry in the series.





"In March 2018, there will be the new Sengoku Basara Demon King of the Sixth Heaven performance," said Kobayashi. "Since we’re making various other preparations, I will make the announcements when the timing is right after the year becomes 2018."



Thanks Gematsu.

