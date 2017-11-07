Bandai Namco Developing 3 Big Switch Exclusives Due Out by Summer 2018 - News

Bandai Namco president Mitsuaki Taguchi said during the company’s latest financial briefing said the company is adding more resources in developing games for the Nintendo Switch.

The company is aiming to increase its games released on the Switch in the fiscal year starting in April 2018. It is currently working on three big Switch exclusives that will be released worldwide between spring and summer 2018.

"We have put out three games on the Switch so far and all of them are doing well," said Taguchi. "It’s a shame, but we didn’t think the Switch [would] be accept this fast."

Bandai Namco plans to continue developing games on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

