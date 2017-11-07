NieR Producer Teases Future Games in the Series - News

NieR series producer Yosuke Saito in a new interview in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation discusses the future of the series and teases that there will be more games.

"As for a game, we’re making preparations for the setting which you could guess from the fact that we were recruiting a scenario planner," said Saito. "I hope you will look forward to it."

When asked if NieR: Automata director Yoko Taro is up to returning, Saito said, "He is… I would like to believe. Yoko says he will do anything as long as he receives money for it, but there is no one who doesn’t move for money as much as that man. He only wants to do what he wants to do. So I’ll try my best to explicitly say what he doesn’t want to do to guide him towards what I want to do."

NieR: Automata is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

