Utawarerumono Remake Coming to PS4, PSV

A remake of the original Utawarerumono will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on April 26, 2018, according to the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

The game will be released in the following editions:

Standard Edition – 6,800 yen

Premium Edition – 9,800 yen (includes a “Splendid Days of the Tuskuru Imperial Princess” anime Blu-ray which tells the story of a young Kuon and in which many people of Tuskuru appears, as well as a soundtrack CD and visual book)

Trilogy Box – 12,000 yen (likely includes Utawarerumono: Chiriyuku Mono e no Komoriuta, Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception, and Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth)

Aquaplus Limited Box – 29,800 yen

The remake will feature the following changes:

Every scene has been enhanced. All scenes are in high-definition.

The opening movie has been made high-resolution.

There is a Special Extended Mode with enhanced music.

Battles are set on fully 3D fields.

