Dragon Quest Rivals Tops 7 Million Downloads - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix announced the card battle game Dragon Quest Rivals has been downloaded more than seven million times since it launched in Japan on November 2.

The publisher is celebrating the milestone by giving away seven Standard Pack Tickets to everyone that logs in by November 13 at 3:59am JST.





Dragon Quest Rivals is available for iOS and Android.

