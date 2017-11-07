Bethesda Reveals Xbox One X Enhancements for Fallout 4, Skyrim, Wolfenstein II, and More - News

Bethesda has revealed the Xbox One X enhancements for a number of its games that are available on the Xbox One.

Here are the complete details for each game:

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Supports 4K Resolution

Enhanced features include: Dynamic Resolution



Fallout 4

Supports 4K Resolution

Enhanced features include: Dynamic Resolution Enhanced draw distance for trees, grass, objects and NPCs Enhanced God Ray effects



Skyrim Special Edition

Supports 4K Resolution

Enhanced features include: Dynamic Resolution



Dishonored 2 & Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Supports 4K Resolution

Enhanced features include: Dynamic Resolution Improved framerate stability 4K textures Improved geometry/draw distances Improved anti-aliasing Improved shadows quality



The Evil Within 2

Enhanced Features include: Upgraded resolution Higher framerate 30 fps lock removal



The Elder Scrolls Online

Supports Native 4K Resolution and HDR

Enhanced features include: Increased view distance Upgraded shadows with Screen Space Ambient Occlusion Upgraded water reflections



