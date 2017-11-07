Bethesda Reveals Xbox One X Enhancements for Fallout 4, Skyrim, Wolfenstein II, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 500 Views
Bethesda has revealed the Xbox One X enhancements for a number of its games that are available on the Xbox One.
Here are the complete details for each game:
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
Fallout 4
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
- Enhanced draw distance for trees, grass, objects and NPCs
- Enhanced God Ray effects
Skyrim Special Edition
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
Dishonored 2 & Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Supports 4K Resolution
- Enhanced features include:
- Dynamic Resolution
- Improved framerate stability
- 4K textures
- Improved geometry/draw distances
- Improved anti-aliasing
- Improved shadows quality
The Evil Within 2
- Enhanced Features include:
- Upgraded resolution
- Higher framerate
- 30 fps lock removal
The Elder Scrolls Online
- Supports Native 4K Resolution and HDR
- Enhanced features include:
- Increased view distance
- Upgraded shadows with Screen Space Ambient Occlusion
- Upgraded water reflections
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Dishonored 2 enhancements are impressive. Skyrim disappointing, but due to the X's power, we should be able to now install much more graphic enhancing mods.
In the Patch notes The Evil Within 2 updated for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X; 1260p on Pro & 1800p on XBO X
At an extra 4-500 dollars I can't help but be underwhelmed by these enhancements. I hope some Pro/X exclusive games are eventually developed to really put that power to use.
3 Comments