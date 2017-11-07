Fortnite Battle Royale Surpasses 20 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 277 Views
Fortnite has been a huge success for Epic Games. The game surpassed 10 million players a month ago and has now doubled that figure with over 20 million players.
We just passed 20 million players across all of Fortnite since launch! Thanks from the bottom of our ðŸ’—ðŸ’œðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/LuVV5vb7wj— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 6, 2017
Fortnite is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow, this game literally had no real hype or momentum going for it until they released the free 'Battle Royale' update and now it's just exploded. I personally played it myself for about 5 matches and havent touched it since, I think its too slow paced for me. And this is 100% hurting PUBG because they were going to be the first Battle Royale game on consoles and that has been taken away from them, and by atleast 2 months. It's cost them atleast my purchase because I was super hyped to buy the game as I can't run it on my PC but having played Fortnite and not really enjoyed it I am not going to spend £40 on PUBG, infact when Fortnite is free what the heck is the point in anyone paying for PUBG.
1 Comments