Fortnite Battle Royale Surpasses 20 Million Players

Fortnite has been a huge success for Epic Games. The game surpassed 10 million players a month ago and has now doubled that figure with over 20 million players.

We just passed 20 million players across all of Fortnite since launch! Thanks from the bottom of our ðŸ’—ðŸ’œðŸ’š pic.twitter.com/LuVV5vb7wj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 6, 2017

Fortnite is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

