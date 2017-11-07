PlayStation Experience 2017 Keynote Smaller Scale Than in Previous Years - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Experience 2017 keynote presentation will take place on Friday, December 8 starting at 8pm PT.

Sony Interactive Entertainment America social media director Sid Shuman has revealed that the presentation will be on a smaller scale than in previous years.



"On Friday night, we’ll have a special presentation with opening remarks, special guests and game updates to talk about," said Shuman. "We’re not calling it a Showcase given that we’re coming a few weeks off of Paris Games Week, but we’ll have some cool content to share."

PlayStation Worldwide Studios Chairman Shawn Layden will provide game updates, have special guests, along with some surprises.

