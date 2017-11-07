Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Apollo Justice and Klavier Gavin Music Video Trailers Released - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has released two music video trailer for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney.

View the Apollo Justice music video trailer below:

View the Klavier Gavin music video trailer below:

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on November 21 in North America, November 22 in Japan and November 23 in Europe.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles