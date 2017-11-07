Injustice 2 Launches for PC on November 13, Open Beta Out Now - News

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios announced Injustice 2 will launch for Windows PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on November 14.

The open beta has started today on Steam.

Here is an overview of the beta:

Welcome to the Injustice 2 PC Open Beta which you can play for free! In order to test the Injustice 2 PC network code and infrastructure, we invite you to download and participate in this beta for a limited time. Note that only one-versus-one Multiplayer mode is available.

When the full game is released, you can expect the following features:

Every Battle Defines You: With every match you’ll earn gear to equip, customize and evolve your roster.

With every match you’ll earn gear to equip, customize and evolve your roster. A New Threat Arises: Picking up where Injustice left off, Batman struggles against Superman’s regime, as a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk.

Picking up where Injustice left off, Batman struggles against Superman’s regime, as a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk. The Best of DC: Choose from the biggest DC Universe roster ever and battle across iconic locations in epic scale battles.

Choose from the biggest DC Universe roster ever and battle across iconic locations in epic scale battles. Built by NetherRealm and Adapted by QLOC for PC: Developers of the best-selling and critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat franchise.

Injustice 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



