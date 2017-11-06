Microsoft Would 'Love to have 2 Dozen Super Strong Exclusives' on Xbox One - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 705 Views
Xbox executive Shannon Loftis is happy with the current Xbox lineup, but did say she would love to have more exclusives on the console.
"I think our offering is good and it is solid," Loftis told GameSpot. "I definitely hear that gamers want more. Would we love to have two-dozen more super-strong, absolutely exclusives? You bet.
" We do have more coming; more that are in the works that we're not talking about now. But I feel good about what we have to offer for the launch [of Xbox One X]."
"Regarding [Xbox Play Anywhere] and games being available on PC, I may be out in left field but I do not see how offering games on more platforms to more gamers is a bad thing necessarily, particularly in a multiplayer scenario," she added.
Loftis said having Killer Instinct on the Xbox One and Windows PC is good for the game since it helps expand the number of people playing multiplayer.
The Xbox One X launches tomorrow, November 7 for $499.
I'm sure they would.
They probably could have an excellent lineup right now if they actually spent the last 4 years actually investing in exclusive software, instead of relying on their same IP’s, and rushing out early-gen shovelware just to say “hey look guys, we have more games this holiday!” for the first few years. Sony actually spent the last 4 years developing, which is why by the time PS4’s life comes to an end, it will have the superior exclusives lineup than the XB1.
Neither Sony or Microsoft were particularly favorable in the beginning of the generation exclusive-wise. Both companies spent too many resources creating rushed products to sell old consoles at the end of their generations(Gears of War Judgement, Halo 4 and God of War Ascension being perfect examples). The 360 and PS3 both gobbled up a ton of franchises before the new consoles came out, and it just took too long to put similar software out there.
I actually think Microsoft if anything offered more promising software early on in the beginning of the generation. Which is how they suckered me into buying an Xbox One. Their original plan for 2016 was to have Scalebound, Cuphead, Quantum Break, Gears of War 4, Crackdown 3, and Fable Legends release all in one year. If that would have happened, it would have been a great year for exclusive software. But we all know how that ended up.
Still, it took Sony a while to get caught up as well. 2016 was great, as was 2017, but it doesn't seem like we'll be getting consistent quality titles till 2018.
As would any console manufacturer, but you gotta first invest money into making those! ;)
Of all the things they copy from competitors, they should copy their need to have a solid 1st and 2nd party lineup.
To be honest Sony are the biggest copycats in this industry. Which baffles me, because they are on their best when they do their own thing.
The issue is that they have no true exclusives and do not spend time renovating their current IP's. Ask yourself this - why does Mario Kart still feel fresh on its 8th entry, but Halo, Forza, and Gears of War feel so stale? They need to stop throwing out garbage and realize they have so much damn potential. Ori, Halo, Forza, and GoW aren't even bad. Microsoft simply fails to use them correctly and does not try to create diversity for their ecosystem. It's irritating to see them state they want more exclusives without trying to have them arrive in the first place
