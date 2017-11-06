Microsoft Would 'Love to have 2 Dozen Super Strong Exclusives' on Xbox One - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Xbox executive Shannon Loftis is happy with the current Xbox lineup, but did say she would love to have more exclusives on the console.





"I think our offering is good and it is solid," Loftis told GameSpot. "I definitely hear that gamers want more. Would we love to have two-dozen more super-strong, absolutely exclusives? You bet.

" We do have more coming; more that are in the works that we're not talking about now. But I feel good about what we have to offer for the launch [of Xbox One X]."

"Regarding [Xbox Play Anywhere] and games being available on PC, I may be out in left field but I do not see how offering games on more platforms to more gamers is a bad thing necessarily, particularly in a multiplayer scenario," she added.





Loftis said having Killer Instinct on the Xbox One and Windows PC is good for the game since it helps expand the number of people playing multiplayer.

The Xbox One X launches tomorrow, November 7 for $499.

