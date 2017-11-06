Here is What the Champion Amiibo Does in Breath of the Wild - News

The Champion amiibo is coming out on November 10 and Nintendo has revealed the gameplay elements in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

When any of the Divine Helms are equipped with Ancient Cuirass and Ancient Greaves upgraded to level 2 or higher a set bonus will be triggered. The Ancient Proficiency bonus will increase the attack power of Ancient or Guardian series weapons.

All of the amiibo will increase guard from ancient energy attacks. Defense level and required materials for leveling up are the same as those of Ancient Helm. Enemies HP will be visible like the Champion's Tunic.

Here are the specific effects for each item:

Vah Rudania Divine Helm: Flame Guard (Lv1)

Vah Ruta Divine Helm: Swim Speed Up (Lv1)

Vah Naboris Divine Helm: Electricity Resistance (Lv1)

Vah Medoh Divine Helm: Cold Resistance (Lv1)

