Here is the List of Xbox One X Enhanced Games at Launch and Coming Soon

Microsoft has released the complete list of Xbox One X enhanced games at launch and coming ahead of the release of the console tomorrow, November 7.

Here is the complete list of Xbox One X enhanced games:

LAUNCH PERIOD

Agents of Mayhem

ARK: Survival Evolved

Ashes Cricket (4K, HDR)

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed Origins (4K, HDR)

Assault Android Cactus (4K)

Astroneer (4K, HDR)

Call of Duty: WWII (4K, HDR)

Conan Exiles

Crossout (4K)

Danger Zone (4K)

Dead Rising 4 (HDR)

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (4K)

Dishonored 2 (4K)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (4K)

Disneyland Adventures (4K, HDR)

EA Sports FIFA 18 (4K, HDR)

EA Sports Madden NFL 18 (4K, HDR)

EA Sports NBA Live 18 (4K)

Elite: Dangerous (4K)

F1 2017 (4K, HDR)

Fallout 3

Farming Simulator 17 (4K)

Final Fantasy 15 (4K, HDR)

Forza Motorsport 7 (4K, HDR)

Gears of War 4 (4K, HDR)

GRIDD: Retroenhanced (4K, HDR)

Halo 3

Halo 5: Guardians (4K, HDR)

Halo Wars 2 (4K, HDR)

Hand of Fate 2 (4K)

Hello Neighbor (4K)

Hitman (4K, HDR)

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2 (HDR)

Killer Instinct (4K)

Killing Floor 2

L.A. Noire (4K, HDR)

Mafia 3 (4K, HDR)

Mantis Burn Racing (4K, HDR)

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (4K, HDR)

Morphite (4K)

NBA 2K18 (4K, HDR)

Need for Speed Payback

Okami HD

Outlast 2 (4K)

Paladins

Path of Exile (4K, HDR)

Portal Knights (4K)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Project CARS 2 (HDR)

Quantum Break

Raiders of the Broken Planet (HDR)

Real Farm

ReCore: Definitive Edition (HDR)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (4K, HDR)

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (4K, HDR)

Slime Rancher

SMITE

Sonic Forces

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (HDR)

Super Lucky’s Tale (4K)

Super Night Riders (4K)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Evil Within 2

The Surge (HDR)

Thumper (4K)

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (HDR)

Transcripted

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

World of Tanks (4K, HDR)

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship (4K)

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (4K, HDR)

IN DEVELOPMENT

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Way Out

Anthem

Ashen

Away: Journey to the Unexpected

Battlerite

Below

Biomutant (4K)

Black Desert

Brawlout

Chess Ultra (HDR)

CODE VEIN

Crackdown 3 (4K, HDR)

Dark and Light

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Deep Rock Galactic

DOOM

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

DRAGON BALL FighterZ

Dynasty Warriors 9

EA Sports NHL 18

EA Sports UFC 3

Elex (4K)

EVERSPACE

Fable Fortune

Fallout 4

Far Cry 5

Fe

Firewatch

For Honor

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 3 (4K, HDR)

Gravel

Greedfall

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Immortal: Unchained

Jurassic World Evolution

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (4K)

Marvel Heroes Omega (4K)

METAL GEAR SURVIVE

Metro: Exodus

Minecraft (4K, HDR)

Minion Masters

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame

Monster Hunter: World (HDR)

MX vs ATV All Out (4K)

Nine Parchments

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (4K)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (HDR)

Railway Empire (4K, HDR)

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard (HDR)

RiME

Riverbond

Roblox

Robocraft Infinity

Rocket League

Rugby 18

Sea of Thieves (4K, HDR)

State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)

STEEP

Strange Brigade (4K, HDR)

SUPERHOT

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tennis World Tour

The Artful Escape

The Crew 2

The Darwin Project

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (4K, HDR)

The Last Night

The Long Dark

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Train Sim World

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge

Unruly Heroes (4K, HDR)

War Thunder (4K)

Warframe

We Happy Few

