Here is the List of Xbox One X Enhanced Games at Launch and Coming Soon

Microsoft has released the complete list of Xbox One X enhanced games at launch and coming ahead of the release of the console tomorrow, November 7.
Here is the complete list of Xbox One X enhanced games:
LAUNCH PERIOD
- Agents of Mayhem
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Ashes Cricket (4K, HDR)
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (4K, HDR)
- Assault Android Cactus (4K)
- Astroneer (4K, HDR)
- Call of Duty: WWII (4K, HDR)
- Conan Exiles
- Crossout (4K)
- Danger Zone (4K)
- Dead Rising 4 (HDR)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition (4K)
- Dishonored 2 (4K)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (4K)
- Disneyland Adventures (4K, HDR)
- EA Sports FIFA 18 (4K, HDR)
- EA Sports Madden NFL 18 (4K, HDR)
- EA Sports NBA Live 18 (4K)
- Elite: Dangerous (4K)
- F1 2017 (4K, HDR)
- Fallout 3
- Farming Simulator 17 (4K)
- Final Fantasy 15 (4K, HDR)
- Forza Motorsport 7 (4K, HDR)
- Gears of War 4 (4K, HDR)
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced (4K, HDR)
- Halo 3
- Halo 5: Guardians (4K, HDR)
- Halo Wars 2 (4K, HDR)
- Hand of Fate 2 (4K)
- Hello Neighbor (4K)
- Hitman (4K, HDR)
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2 (HDR)
- Killer Instinct (4K)
- Killing Floor 2
- L.A. Noire (4K, HDR)
- Mafia 3 (4K, HDR)
- Mantis Burn Racing (4K, HDR)
- Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (4K, HDR)
- Morphite (4K)
- NBA 2K18 (4K, HDR)
- Need for Speed Payback
- Okami HD
- Outlast 2 (4K)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile (4K, HDR)
- Portal Knights (4K)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project CARS 2 (HDR)
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet (HDR)
- Real Farm
- ReCore: Definitive Edition (HDR)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider (4K, HDR)
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure (4K, HDR)
- Slime Rancher
- SMITE
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (HDR)
- Super Lucky’s Tale (4K)
- Super Night Riders (4K)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Evil Within 2
- The Surge (HDR)
- Thumper (4K)
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (HDR)
- Transcripted
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks (4K, HDR)
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship (4K)
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection (4K, HDR)
IN DEVELOPMENT
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Anthem
- Ashen
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
- Battlerite
- Below
- Biomutant (4K)
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra (HDR)
- CODE VEIN
- Crackdown 3 (4K, HDR)
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DOOM
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA Sports NHL 18
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Elex (4K)
- EVERSPACE
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 5
- Fe
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 3 (4K, HDR)
- Gravel
- Greedfall
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Immortal: Unchained
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm (4K)
- Marvel Heroes Omega (4K)
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- Metro: Exodus
- Minecraft (4K, HDR)
- Minion Masters
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
- Monster Hunter: World (HDR)
- MX vs ATV All Out (4K)
- Nine Parchments
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (4K)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (HDR)
- Railway Empire (4K, HDR)
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard (HDR)
- RiME
- Riverbond
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rugby 18
- Sea of Thieves (4K, HDR)
- State of Decay 2 (4K, HDR)
- STEEP
- Strange Brigade (4K, HDR)
- SUPERHOT
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (4K, HDR)
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
- Unruly Heroes (4K, HDR)
- War Thunder (4K)
- Warframe
- We Happy Few
