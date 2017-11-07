VA-11 HALL-A Vita Launches 14th November in NA, New Trailer Released - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Wolfgame has revealed that the well-received cyberpunk bartending visual novel VA-11 HALL-A will be releasing on PlayStation Vita in North America on the 14th of November for $14.99. The company also published a new trailer to mark the occasion:

Originally released on PC in 2016 by developer Sukeban Games, the title went on to sell more than 200,000 copies on Steam according to Steamspy. A physical version is due through Limited Run Games but this is currently undated.

More Articles