StarCraft 2 Going Free-to-Play on November 14

Blizzard announced its RTS StarCraft 2 is going free-to-play on November 14. Everyone will have access to the Wings of Liberty single player for free. Also existing Wings of Liberty owners will be able to get the Heart of the Swarm campaign free as long as they log into Battle.net between November 8 and December 8.

For everyone else the Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void and Nova Covert Ops expansion will be available for $14.99 each or all three for $39.99.

The multiplayer mode will be completely free. In order to join the ranking ladder players will have to win 10 unranked or versus the computer games, or make a purchase.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

