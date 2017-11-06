Call of Duty: WWII First Week Sales in the UK 57% Higher Than Infinite Warfare - News

Call of Duty: WWII had a strong first week in the UK as it debuted at the top of the charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending November 4. Sales were 57 percent higher than the first week 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Revenue was up 21 percent.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins drops one spot to second, FIFA 18 remains in second, while Super Mario Odyssey drops two spots to fourth.

Forza Motorsport 7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Forza Horizon 3 has all re-entered the charts from seventh to ninth place, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII Assassin’s Creed: Origins FIFA 18 Super Mario Odyssey Gran Turismo: Sport Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Forza Motorsport 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Forza Horizon 3 Middle-earth: Shadow of War

