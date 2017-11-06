The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR PSVR Bundle Announced for North America - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will release a The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR PlayStation VR bundle in North America alongside the release of the game on November 17 for $449.99 USD / $579.99 CAD.

The bundle includes the following:

PlayStation VR headset,

PlayStation Camera

2 PlayStation Move controller

Copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR that includes the following add-ons:

Dawnguard



Hearthfire



Dragonborn

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR will launch for the PlayStation VR on November 17.

