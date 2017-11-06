Sonic Forces Launch Trailer Released - News

Sega has released the launch trailer for Sonic Forces.

View it below:

"Eggman has taken over 99% of the planet. Join Sonic and friends as they mount a rebellion to take back their world against some of Sonic's fiercest villains, and a mysterious new villain with an equally confounding power--Infinite."

Sonic Forces will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on November 7 in North America and Europe, and on November 9 in Japan.

