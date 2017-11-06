Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap Retail Release Coming to PS4, Switch in Europe - News

Following the announcement of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap getting a physical release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America in Q1 2018 by Nicalis, Headup Games announced it will now release the physical edition in Europe and Australia in Q1 2018.





Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is currently available digitally for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

