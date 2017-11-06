Resident Evil 7 Hits 4.1 Million Units Sold - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Capcom has announced Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has hit 4.1 million units sold. This is up from four million units shipped in the middle of October.

Capcom ended up shipping three million units in its first three days and another 500,000 units two weeks later.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Windows PC. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition, which includes the main game all of the DLC, will launch in North America and Europe on December 12, and in Japan on December 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

