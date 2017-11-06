Resident Evil 7 Hits 4.1 Million Units Sold - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 549 Views
Capcom has announced Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has hit 4.1 million units sold. This is up from four million units shipped in the middle of October.
Capcom ended up shipping three million units in its first three days and another 500,000 units two weeks later.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is available now for the PlayStation 4 Xbox One and Windows PC. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition, which includes the main game all of the DLC, will launch in North America and Europe on December 12, and in Japan on December 14.
Did Capcom seriously make a press announcement that RE7 sold an extra 100,000 units?! They could've at least waited until the Gold Edition gives it a sales boost lol
It wasnt a press announcement. They regularry update their platinum sellers.
Oh that makes a lot more sense now haha
Before this game launched, I wasn't sure if sales would reach this mark. Glad to see that it has, especially after the good community and critic responses after launch! May we get an announcement from Capcom when it breaks the 4.2 million mark too (?) =p
Definitely expected. Horror games do not sell as well as action games. On the other hand movies this year threw that rule out of the door with "IT" and "Get Out". It takes something massive to change that. I think the next big horror game will come from Kojima if "Death Stranding" is horror.
