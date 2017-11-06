Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Worldwide Shipments Top 900,000 Units - News

/ 386 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced worldwide shipments for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite have surpassed 900,000 units worldwide across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite launched in North America and Europe on September 19, and in Japan on September 21.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles