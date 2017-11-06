The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia Release Date in the West Revealed - News

/ 318 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 9, 2018 in North America and Europe.

Anyone who pre-orders the game will receive a set of formal wear costumes for Meliodas, Ban, King, Hawk, Diane, Escanor, Gowther, and Merlin.



View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

With the pre-order announcement new information about the game has been unveiled. Escanor, the Lion’s Sin of Pride featured in the upcoming season, will be playable into the main game. He is renowned for gaining immense power during the day, and gradually becoming weaker with the setting of the sun. His Sacred Treasure is the Divine Axe Rhitta and his power is named Sunshine. The brand new season – The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments – on air later this year in Japan, will be available as well next Spring 2018 as additional free content for all the players.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles