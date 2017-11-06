Final Fantasy XV Multiplayer DLC Comrades Launches November 15 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy XV multiplayer DLC Comrades will launch on November 15.

A PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership is required to play the DLC. The DLC takes place after the events from Chapter 13 in the main game as players are a survivor from the Kingsglaive to find out more about the disappearance of Noctis.



Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in early 2018.

