BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle in North America to be Published by Arc Systems Works America - News

posted 7 hours ago

Arc System Works America announced its first title to be published in North America will be BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle.

The North American branch of the company will handle the sales, distribution, marketing, promotion, support, licensing, and localization duties of products developed by Arc System Works.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will be released for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

