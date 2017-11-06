Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates Gets Danganronpa Collaboration Details - News

Spike Chunsoft has released new information on Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates of the Danganronpa collaboration.

Read the details below:

■ Attack on Titan and Danganronpa: The Ultimate Collaboration of Despair

In Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates, you can play an Extra Mission where giant “Titan Monokumas” attack. Monokumas will appear in various sizes, from three-meter to 60-meter classes, and are voiced by Tarako. If you clear the sequence of Monokuma missions, you can obtain a Monokuma costume that can be used by the player character.

■ More than 40 Characters from the Series Appear

New characters from Season 2 of the Attack on Titan television anime, as well as characters from the Attack on Titan: No Regrets side story have been added. In World Mode, you can use the outer appearance parts (and voices) of all the characters that appear, including the new characters, in the player character editor.

*In order to obtain the appearance parts of the characters that appear in the Attack on Titan: No Regrets side story, save data from Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains or Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains – CHAIN is required.

■ Base Missions / Birthday Missons

In World Mode, there are both “Sudden Base Missions,” where you will protect your base from titans, and “Urgent Base Missions,” which will occur after clearing the last standard mission of each chapter. By clearing these missions, you can obtain things such as blueprints for new structures.

Also, time sensitive “Birthday Missions” will occur on the birthdays of characters from the original work, through which you can receive special rewards like special voices. These missions are being prepared for more than 20 characters.

Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on November 30 in Japan.

