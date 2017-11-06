God Eater 3 Listed PS4 Title by Bandai Namco Korea - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Bandai Namco did not provide any platforms for when it announced God Eater 3, however, Bandai Namco Entertainment Korea has listed the game for the PlayStation 4.

It is important to know that Bandai Namco Entertainment Korea listed Dragon Ball FighterZ for only the PlayStation 4, while the game is also coming to the Xbox One and Windows PC. Other platforms for the game should not be ruled out, but it does appear the game is at least getting a release on the PlayStation 4.

