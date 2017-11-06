One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition Gets Debut Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released the debut trailer for One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition.



One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 21 for 5,800 yen. No word yet on a release in the west.



