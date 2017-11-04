Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Sells an Estimated 84,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 775 Views
The action adventure stealth game from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios - Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - sold 83,864 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 16.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 52,400 units sold (63%), compared to 24,513 units sold on the Xbox One (29%) and 6,951 units on Windows PC (8%).
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 35,225 units sold (44%), compared to 34,277 units sold in the US (41%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 7,817 units in the UK, 7,433 units in Germany, and 4,983 units in France.
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 15.
That's kind of disastrous honestly, even taking into account digital being pretty high now on consoles. I really think they should have saved the Death of the Outsider storyline for a proper, fully fleshed Dishonored 3 instead of releasing it as an expandalone, it just got lost in the sea of bigger fall releases.
Didn't Dishonored 2 perform less than favorable too? Not this low but I want to say it's holiday 2016 performance wasn't what they hoped it'd be.
Dishonored 2 did do less than Dishonored 1 first week as a I recall, even taking into account digital being higher now that it was then, but it did well enough to still be profitable most likely. While first week was low, it's legs were good, it's currently sitting at at about 2.7m physical according to VGC, taking into account console digital and Steam it should have passed 4m by now, compared to the first game doing around 5.5m lifetime. Death of the Outsider though, it seems like it may be a struggle for it to hit 1m lifetime with first week totaling less than 200k between retail, console digital, and steam.
The numbers are disappointing (especially given I've played it and it's pretty solid) but equally I doubt it was as expensive to make - being built on top of the Dishonored 2 platform so it could still be a financial success.
I still hope they continue the franchise, or at least do another expansion. I think one which continues the high chaos ending from the first game would be interesting.
Pretty awful. I have to ponder how man Dishonored 1 fans like myself are waiting for the Definitive Edition.
Yeah, I'd like to see them do a full collection next year, Dishonored 1 Definitive Edition, Dishonored 2, and Death of the Outsider all in one package for a good price. Should sell pretty well if they do.
