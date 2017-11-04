Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Sells an Estimated 84,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

The action adventure stealth game from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios - Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - sold 83,864 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 16.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 52,400 units sold (63%), compared to 24,513 units sold on the Xbox One (29%) and 6,951 units on Windows PC (8%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 35,225 units sold (44%), compared to 34,277 units sold in the US (41%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 7,817 units in the UK, 7,433 units in Germany, and 4,983 units in France.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on September 15.

