Kirby: Battle Royale Launch Trailer Released - News

12 hours ago

Nintendo has released the launch trailer for the Nintendo 3DS title Kirby: Battle Royale.

View it below:

Kirby: Battle Royale will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on November 30 in Japan, and on January 19 in North America and Europe.

