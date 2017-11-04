PSVR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 572 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new PlayStation VR bundle that will release in the US for $399.99 and in Canada for $499.99.
The bundle includes the following:
- PlayStation VR
- PlayStation Camera
- Updated PSVR Demo Disc
- Physical copy of Gran Turismo Sport
No Move?
Racing game doesn't need move.
Any word on this bundle coming to EU? I could imagine it doing pretty well here considering we seem to love Gran Turismo, lol.
Fair price.
I really want to try GT Sport in VR with a steering Wheel
The VR support for this game is a joke.
GT sports job is to show off vr or for esports
