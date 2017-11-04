PSVR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle Announced

PSVR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle Announced - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 572 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new PlayStation VR bundle that will release in the US for $399.99 and in Canada for $499.99.

The bundle includes the following:

  • PlayStation VR
  • PlayStation Camera
  • Updated PSVR Demo Disc
  • Physical copy of Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport is currently available worldwide for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (7 hours ago)

No Move?

  • 0
Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (1 hour ago)

Racing game doesn't need move.

  • 0
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (10 hours ago)

Any word on this bundle coming to EU? I could imagine it doing pretty well here considering we seem to love Gran Turismo, lol.

  • 0
Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (10 hours ago)

Fair price.

  • 0
only777
only777 (10 hours ago)

I really want to try GT Sport in VR with a steering Wheel

  • 0
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (2 hours ago)

The VR support for this game is a joke.

  • -2
Ggordon
Ggordon (7 hours ago)

GT sports job is to show off vr or for esports

  • -2