PSVR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle Announced - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced a new PlayStation VR bundle that will release in the US for $399.99 and in Canada for $499.99.

The bundle includes the following:

PlayStation VR

PlayStation Camera

Updated PSVR Demo Disc

Physical copy of Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport is currently available worldwide for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

