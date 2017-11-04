New PlayStation Releases This Week - Need for Speed: Payback, Sonic Forces - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 321 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Ace of Seafood, PS4 — Digital
- ATV Drift & Tricks, PS4 — Retail
- Cursed Castilla (Maldita Castilla EX), PS Vita — Digital
- Discovery, PS4, PS VR
- Ghosts in the Toybox: Chapter 1, PS VR — Digital
- Hand of Fate 2, PS4 — Digital
- Jeopardy!, PS4 — Digital
- League of War: VR Arena, PS VR — Digital
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – Episode 5, PS4 — Digital
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, PS4 — Digital
- Minecraft Story Mode: Season Two – Episode 4, PS4 — Digital
- Need for Speed Payback, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Nioh: Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital
- Professional Construction – The Simulation, PS4 — Digital
- Sonic Forces, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Way of Redemption, PS4 — Digital
- Wheel of Fortune, PS4 — Digital
- Wuppo, PS4 — Digital
