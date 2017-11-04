New PlayStation Releases This Week - Need for Speed: Payback, Sonic Forces - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Ace of Seafood, PS4 — Digital

ATV Drift & Tricks, PS4 — Retail

Cursed Castilla (Maldita Castilla EX), PS Vita — Digital

Discovery, PS4, PS VR

Ghosts in the Toybox: Chapter 1, PS VR — Digital

Hand of Fate 2, PS4 — Digital

Jeopardy!, PS4 — Digital

League of War: VR Arena, PS VR — Digital

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – Episode 5, PS4 — Digital

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood, PS4 — Digital

Minecraft Story Mode: Season Two – Episode 4, PS4 — Digital

Need for Speed Payback, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Nioh: Complete Edition, PS4 — Digital

Professional Construction – The Simulation, PS4 — Digital

Sonic Forces, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Way of Redemption, PS4 — Digital

Wheel of Fortune, PS4 — Digital

Wuppo, PS4 — Digital

